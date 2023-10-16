Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. KLA comprises 1.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.26.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.01. 166,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.15. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $261.90 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

