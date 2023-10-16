Lowery Thomas LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

XSVM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.26. 20,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $52.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.