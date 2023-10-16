LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LXP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 238.10%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

