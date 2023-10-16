Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $210.67 Average PT from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of MANH opened at $200.49 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $211.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.13. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

