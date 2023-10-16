Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 230,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 184,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$20.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 EPS for the current year.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.