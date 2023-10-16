Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

