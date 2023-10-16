Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $141.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Masimo Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.56. Masimo has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

