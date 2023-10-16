Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.59 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $398.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.47. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $287.84 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

