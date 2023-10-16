Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

