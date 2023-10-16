Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MA traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.25. 662,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.98 and a 200 day moving average of $388.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $291.34 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

