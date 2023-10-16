Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.59. 476,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,592. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

