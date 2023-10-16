Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,627,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 62,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 402,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,884. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

