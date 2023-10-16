Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,295,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,485. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $68.99 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

