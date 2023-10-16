Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $60.04. 7,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $723.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

