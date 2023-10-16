Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,140. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.