Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,036. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

