Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 19,183 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,318,000 after acquiring an additional 380,417 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 321,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.