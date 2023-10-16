Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 538 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.58. 54,985,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,364,359. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $801.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

