Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. 1,506,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.