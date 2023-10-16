Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 989 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.71. 5,592,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.