Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,404 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $22,026,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 406,395 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,441 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 27,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,025.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

