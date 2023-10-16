MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $318.22

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $318.22, but opened at $338.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $333.36, with a volume of 312,159 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

