Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.25. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.