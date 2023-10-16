MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

