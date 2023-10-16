Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.