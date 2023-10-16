Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.