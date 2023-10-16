Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Acquires 4,981 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $436.94. 532,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $338.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

