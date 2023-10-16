Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,076,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

