Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 4,268 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 587,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

