MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up to $54.67

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.67, but opened at $59.75. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 409,858 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

