Morgan Stanley Increases Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $12.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. 105,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,913. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 83,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 60,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 85,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.