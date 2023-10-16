MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $566.07.

MSCI opened at $510.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a 12 month low of $387.23 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 255.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 254.1% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 51.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

