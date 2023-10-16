Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares to Split on Friday, October 20th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 26th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 19th.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.