Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,435,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,330,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

