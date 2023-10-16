Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,305 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.60. 1,436,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.59 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

