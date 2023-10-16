Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 5.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.74. The company had a trading volume of 968,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,152. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.58 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

