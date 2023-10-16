Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.83. 190,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

