Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $159,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.08. 919,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.