Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,588,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,561,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,254.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.