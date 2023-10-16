Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,171 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $215.85. 1,151,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $182.29 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

