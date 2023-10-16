Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.51. 361,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,447. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

