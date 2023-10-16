Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 599,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 465,554 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.50. 410,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,255. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

