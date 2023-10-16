Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.03. 230,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,635. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $164.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
