Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 725,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.