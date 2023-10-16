National Bankshares Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$25.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARX. Desjardins upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$22.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.