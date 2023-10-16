National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 12,727 shares.The stock last traded at $480.00 and had previously closed at $480.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.48.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.