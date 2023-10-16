NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 157.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

