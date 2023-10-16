Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.91. 2,692,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,180. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.40 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

