New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading 4.3% Higher

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 350,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,065,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$999.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$247.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.0959629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.