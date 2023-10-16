New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,666,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,348,000 after purchasing an additional 162,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

