NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $452.04 on Friday. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $288.06 and a 52-week high of $475.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.44 and a 200-day moving average of $422.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 22.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

